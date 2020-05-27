A Superior Court judge granted a defense request to reduce the bond of a Yuma Marine accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
Attorney Michael Donovan, who represents 19-year-old Jaylen Jackson, appeared in court Tuesday requesting his client’s bail be reduced, saying the current amount of $100,000 is unpayable, and therefore is the same as being held without bond.
Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Both charges carry mandatory prison sentences if convicted.
Donovan, who was retained by Jackson’s family, informed the court that his client is still in the Marine Corps, so he would be held in its custody.
He also added that Jackson had no previous criminal record prior to his arrest last month.
However, prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski of the Yuma County Attorneys Office said she was adamantly against the request, citing the nature of the charges against Jackson.
She also told the court that he has no other ties to Yuma, other than the Marine Corps, so he should also be considered a flight risk.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, decided to reduce Jackson’s bond to $75,000.
He also reverted it from a cash-only bond to a secured bond, which will allow him to pay a bail bondsman 10 percent of the total bail amount.
Kinsey also scheduled Jackson’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Tuesday April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, which is located in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
Maj. Josef Patterson, a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, previously declined to comment further on the matter, citing that the case is still ongoing.