A Yuma County Superior Court judge has rejected a proposed plea agreement in the case of a man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 68-year-old woman.
Eric Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11, 202 on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 Block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29, 2020 at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim, who was found on the side of the road, was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
Thompson, who is being represented by attorney Theodore Abrams, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail.
However, during what was to be a change of plea hearing on Jan. 12, 2021, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, informed Abrams that he was rejecting the plea, which stipulated to a sentence of probation.
Judge Kinsey told Abrams that he would allow his client to request a change of judge at his next hearing, which would give Thompson the opportunity to present the plea offer before another court.
That hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.