The Somerton man charged in connection to fraud and theft committed at an auto dealership was warned during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday of the consequences of not abiding by his conditions of release.
In offering an explanation of the situation, attorney Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office explained that Alfredo Bran Ibarra has been out of custody since September and that pretrial services had recently advised the court that he has not been reporting for pretrial supervision.
Dumyhan said that Ibarra’s court-appointed attorney had mistakenly informed him that since he had posted bail, he was not required to report to pretrial services, so he hasn’t been going.
Prosecutor Mary White countered by saying that her file indicated that Ibarra was told during his arraignment that if he was released, he was to report to the Yuma County Probation Department for pretrial supervision and to submit to drug and alcohol testing.
Superior Court Judge Darci Weede granted her request and informed him of what may happen if he doesn’t.
“If you don’t comply, and the court is advised again, your release could be revoked,” Judge Weede said.
Dumyhan also asked for a continuance, saying Ibarra’s attorney needs to meet with him again to discuss how to approach certain matters in the case.
Weede granted the request and scheduled Ibarra’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. May 9.
Ibarra, who has two cases against him, has been charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft by extortion. He has also been offered a plea deal that will resolve both cases.
According to the Yuma County sheriff’s Office, the offenses were reported to have taken place between April and June of 2022 while Ibarra was employed by the auto dealership.
The investigation revealed an approximated financial loss of $44,600 to the business and other victims.
Ibarra was arrested by deputies in August, after he was identified as the suspect. He was booked into the Yuma County jail, where he had been held until posting a $35,000 bond.