The Somerton man charged in connection to fraud and theft committed at an auto dealership was warned during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday of the consequences of not abiding by his conditions of release.

In offering an explanation of the situation, attorney Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office explained that Alfredo Bran Ibarra has been out of custody since September and that pretrial services had recently advised the court that he has not been reporting for pretrial supervision.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you