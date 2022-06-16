A Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that a man charged in connection to two armed robberies and a shooting is mentally competent to stand trial.
Jacob Elijah Allen has been charged with a total of 17 criminal offenses, including six counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He has also been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
During the hearing, attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office also asked for a 30-day continuance.
Padilla said the prosecution has submitted a modified plea agreement and he needs time to discuss it with his client in order to determine how to proceed.
Upon hearing no opposition, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Padilla’s request.
He also scheduled Allen’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. June 29 for change-of-plea or trial setting hearing.
According to Yuma police, at about midnight Sept. 23, 2020, officers responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 820 block of West 32nd Street. The second armed robbery happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 695 S. 4th Ave.
There were no reported injuries during either of the robberies. Allen was taken into custody two days later, on Sept. 25, 2020.
While in custody, he was re-arrested and later charged in relation to a shooting that also happened on Sept. 25.
At approximately midnight, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue. The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect opened fire at a residence in that location.
There were no reported injuries and Allen was later identified as a suspect in the case.
