The San Luis man charged in connection to pulling a knife on a woman during what police believe was a domestic dispute is mentally competent to stand trial, a Yuma County Superior Court judge ruled on Tuesday.
Marcos Rubio Diaz has been charged with attempted murder, 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – per domestic violence, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to cause serious physical injury – per domestic violence, and one count of child or vulnerable adult abuse – per domestic violence.
He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment – per domestic violence.
Diaz remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on $500,000 cash-only bond, and is represented by attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
During a status hearing, Padilla asked the court to follow the recommendation included in the final report from Yuma psychologist Dr. Ashley Bruce Hart II, who performed a mental competency evaluation on his client.
Padilla said that Hart is recommending that his client be found competent to stand trial and he does not dispute the finding. He added that no plea offer has been made in the case yet.
Prosecutor Joshua Salisbury of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said the state plans to meet with the victim in the case to discuss the terms of a plea deal before offering one.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey scheduled Diaz’s next hearing for 9 a.m. on May 3 for a change-of plea or trial setting.
The incident happened in August at a home in the 1000 block of Washington Lane.
According to San Luis police, when officers arrived on scene they noticed a broken window at the home and heard a woman yelling.
Officers saw a man inside the residence holding a knife and a woman who had what appeared to be visible knife wounds on her body.
When officers ordered the man, now known to be Diaz, to drop the knife, he complied with their verbal command and was immediately arrested.
The woman was treated on scene by officers and paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department before being transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.