PHOENIX – Abe Hamadeh is going to get a chance to argue that he’s entitled to a new trial in his bid to overturn the results of the election for attorney general.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen set a hearing for May 16 to let Hamadeh’s lawyers present their claim that there is new evidence that some votes were not counted. They also want Jantzen to allow a full inspection of all ballots, something the judge denied when he first ruled in December that Democrat Kris Mayes had won the race.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you