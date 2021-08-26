Over the objections of the defendant’s attorney, a Yuma County Superior Court judge on Tuesday set a tentative trial date for one of the two men charged in connection to a shooting outside a Yuma bar earlier this year that left one person dead.
Saying he thinks 11 months is sufficient enough time for both sides to be prepared, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey scheduled Jerome Lee Hall’s murder trial to begin at 9 a.m. on July 20, 2022.
Hall’s attorney, Raymond Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, had initially asked for a 60-day continuance during a hearing for his client, but Kinsey denied the request.
Padilla explained to the court that the defense is in the process of hiring an expert witness, who is a forensic investigator, to review the autopsy report for some discrepancies.
“It is not a good idea to rush a first-degree murder trial, especially when the defense says it is not ready,” Padilla said. “And we are not ready.”
He added that the defense is also still conducting its investigation to find out everything that was happening at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutor Josh Salisbury of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said the state was prepared to go to trial, and that he expects it would last about four weeks.
“The homicide occurred on camera. There is no doubt about what happened,’ Salisbury said. “The victim was shot four times.”
He also added that a plea is not being offered.
After hearing from both counsel, Kinsey said he would be open to continuing the trial if for some reason it became necessary.
He also scheduled a status hearing for 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 and a final trial management conference for 8:30 a.m. on June 10, 2022.
Hall, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyrone Hall.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
However, when officers arrived on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The male, later identified as Tyrone Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Tyrone Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
Also arrested and charged in the incident is 35-year-old Brandon Hall.
