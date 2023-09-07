Arizona Governor Inauguration

The judge, in his ruling, made it clear that he is not buying arguments by Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (pictured) that the rules in the Elections Procedures Manual allowing the comparison of signatures against other documents – the practice now widely in use – complies with what state law clearly requires.

 AP file Photo/Ross D. Franklin

PHOENIX – A practice used by some, if not all, Arizona counties to verify signatures on early ballots may be illegal.

And that could result in election officials all across the state have to change their procedures – and potentially result in more signatures on ballot envelopes being questioned.

