PHOENIX – Three Republican lawmakers have to pay the legal fees of a Democrat foe after filing what a judge called a meritless lawsuit against her.

Yuma County Superior Court Judge Levi Gunderson said it was obvious that Charlene Fernandez, then a Democratic state representative from Yuma, had an absolute constitutional right to send a letter to federal law enforcement officials asking them to investigate the activities of state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, now former state Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, and Republican Congressman Paul Gosar in connection with the events around the Jan. 6 riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you