PHOENIX – The federal judge who refused last week to block the activities of those watching drop boxes agreed Monday to give another group a chance to convince him to restrain their actions.

Judge Michael Liburdi acknowledged that the arguments and evidence of voter intimidation being offered by the League of Women Voters are different than outlined by two other groups that had unsuccessfully sought an injunction. And that, he said, entitles the organization to make its case that there is a legal basis for him to issue an injunction.

