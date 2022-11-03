The next hearing for the man who allegedly shot another person in the desert near Gadsden earlier this year will likely be for the purpose of setting a trial date.
When asked to provide an update on the status of the case during a hearing Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court, attorney Cid Kallen explained there is no resolution in the case yet.
He said his client was offered a plea about a month ago and he has been conducting witness interviews, with several more still to go.
Kallen, of the Territorial Law firm, represents Abelarde Valenzuela Conde, who has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
He appeared at the hearing out of custody after previously being released on his own recognizance.
Superior Court Judge David Haws eventually continued the hearing until 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2023, but he informed Kallen that he would not do so again.
“At that time, I will set a trial date,” Haws said.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of County 19th Street and Avenue D at approximately 8 p.m. March 20 for a report of a physical altercation.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered evidence suggesting the altercation had escalated into a shooting, although no one involved in the incident was on scene.
The victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was already being taken to the Somerton Police Department.
He was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance.
YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
In speaking with witnesses, investigators were able to locate and detain Conde, who had been identified as a suspect in the shooting.
He was later arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail.