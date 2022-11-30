Election 2022 Arizona Attorney General

Abe Hamadeh, Republican candidate for state attorney general, talks to his supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale on Nov. 8.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX – A judge on Tuesday tossed out Abe Hamadeh’s legal bid to have himself declared the winner in the race for attorney general.

And Cochise County supervisors, in their own legal battle, voted Tuesday to hire outside counsel after County Attorney Brian McIntyre refused to defend the board’s decision this past Monday not to meet the deadline in state law to certify the election returns.

