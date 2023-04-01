A woman charged in connection to a commercial burglary had her appearance waived for her hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Friday.
At the start of the hearing Superior Court Judge Claudia Gonzalez informed attorney Zachery Dumyhan that his client was not able to be transported from the jail to court for her hearing.
She did not provide a reason why, however.
In response, Dumyhan asked that her presence be waived, which Judge Gonzalez agreed to do.
He then asked for a two-to-three-week continuance saying that his client has been offered a plea deal and he needs time to discuss it with her.
Dumyhan, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, represents Whitney Lynn Brooks, who has been charged with burglary and criminal damage. She remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Judge Gonzalez granted Dumyhan’s request and scheduled Brooks’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 21 for the purpose of either conducting a change of plea or setting a trial date.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a sample of Brooks’ blood was the first complete blood sample successfully run through its RapidHIT ID instrument, which led to her arrest.
In January deputies responded to the 8700 block of East South Frontage Road for a report of a commercial burglary.
While processing the scene of the crime, the responding deputy found a trail of blood and took a sample of it, which he turned into evidence for examination.
The RapidHIT instrument was then used to examine the blood and within two hours was able to match it with Brooks’ DNA.
She was later located and booked into the Yuma County jail.
In May of 2020, the YCSO joined the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Rapid DNA Law Enforcement Program to get quicker information to use in local investigations.
The RapidHIT ID instrument generates forensic DNA profiles in a little as 90 minutes with a simple cheek swab or evidence sample.
Since then, YCSO investigators who have been certified to operate the equipment have been using the technology to link suspects with past crimes, collect and rapidly process crime scenes samples for investigative leads, and have significantly reduced the time to identify or eliminate potential suspects.