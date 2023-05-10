Adrian Perez-Arzola, one of the 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, appeared in Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday morning and learned he could face a jury soon.

Superior Court Judge Darci Weede informed both attorneys that she would like to set a trial date at Perez-Arzola’s next hearing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you