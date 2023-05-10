Adrian Perez-Arzola, one of the 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, appeared in Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday morning and learned he could face a jury soon.
Superior Court Judge Darci Weede informed both attorneys that she would like to set a trial date at Perez-Arzola’s next hearing.
Perez-Arzola has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated assault. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
During the hearing, Perez-Arzola’s attorney, Phoenix-based Aaron Reed, asked for a 60-day continuance, saying that he recently received some new DNA evidence and is in the process of hiring an expert to review it.
He stated that he might need to make additional requests for disclosure based on what the expert determines about the DNA evidence once it is reviewed.
Weede granted the request and scheduled Perez-Arzola’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. July 18.
“At that hearing we will be looking at setting the case for trial,” Weede said.
Although it was not discussed during the hearing, Perez-Arzola previously turned down a plea offer to second-degree murder.
On May 4, shortly after 10 p.m., Yuma police responded to the 1500 block of East 26th Place in reference to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male juvenile and an 18-year-old man who had both been shot.
The shooting took place in the front yard of a residence.
Arriving officers performed CPR on the 15-year-old until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:32 p.m.
The 18-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.