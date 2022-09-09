Members of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive staff will be in Yuma Monday to hold judicial interviews for candidates for the Yuma County Superior Court.
Interviews will take place as follows at the Yuma County Courthouse, 250 W. 2nd St., Courtroom No. 316:
• 11 a.m. – Nathaniel T. Sorenson
• 11:30 a.m. – Joshua Tesoriero
• 1:30 p.m. – Eliza Johnson
• 2 p.m. – Claudia Gonzalez
All interviews are open to the public and the media. The interview session will include a public comment period at 10 a.m., for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants.
Additionally, the public may send written comments and view the candidates’ applications on the Office of the Governor’s website, https://azgovernor.gov/judges. Comments must be received no later than Sept. 16 for consideration.
The vacancy was created by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors through the establishment of a new judicial division. Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. Vacancies that occur are filled by gubernatorial appointment.