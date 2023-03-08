A July trial date was set Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who allegedly killed his son and dumped his body along Interstate 8.
When asked how long it would take to try the case, attorney Ray Hanna, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, answered by saying about three weeks.
Hanna represents Jose Gallardo, who has been charged with 10 felony offenses, including first-degree murder and kidnapping per domestic violence.
He has also been charged with five counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence, aggravated domestic violence, aggravated DUI and criminal damage and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Darci Weede then explained to Hanna that she could either set the trial in July or September, but there are already trials scheduled on those dates.
She then gave Hanna the option of accepting one of those dates and transferring his client’s trial to another judge who may be available.
Hanna agreed and Judge Weede scheduled Gallardo’s trial to begin on July 19 and conclude on Aug. 4.
She also ordered that jury instructions be submitted before June 13, which she set as Gallardo’s next hearing.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2022, when deputies responded to a report of a man lying along the shoulder of the roadway in the area of mile marker 65 on Interstate 8.
Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), however, were the first to arrive on scene and had already located the man, who had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
While deputies were on scene, they received a report of a vehicle collision on Interstate 8 near mile marker 54. One of the vehicles involved in that collision was later found out to have been involved in the homicide.
The driver of the car suspected of being involved in the killing, however, fled the scene on foot and was believed to still be in the vicinity, prompting a search of the area.
He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Mario Nez of Tempe.