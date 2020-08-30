Now that the Arizona Supreme Court’s executive order suspending trials has expired, Yuma County residents can expect to start receiving jury summonses again.
Jury Clerk Enrique Rodriguez said if you receive a jury summons, do not ignore it, adding it is important for people to respond even if they are hesitant to come to the courthouse.
“We wanted to let the community know that trials have started back up again and we are going to start summoning people, and we expect people to show up,” Rodriguez said. “If you fail to appear, there are consequences.”
Rodriguez said there will be changes made to the jury selection process because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that the court is taking extra precautions and measures to provide as safe of an environment as possible.
There will be social distancing in both the courtroom and in the jury assembly room, with jurors seated at least 6 feet apart.
Face masks must be worn at all times, and anyone coming into the courthouse is met outside the building by a security officer for an initial pre-screening before they are allowed inside.
There are also hand-sanitizing stations throughout the jury assembly room and courthouse. Frequent cleaning of touch-points is happening as well.
Rodriguez noted that a trial started on Tuesday and the court has already issued 260 summonses for the coming month.
Instead of having them come in all at once, which is typically how it is done, Rodriguez explained that reporting times for prospective jurors will be staggered, with four small groups coming in each day on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.
Also, the jury selection process will initially be held in the jury assembly room, as opposed to one of the courtrooms.
“Once we get those large groups into smaller groups they will be taken up into the courtroom for the final selection process,” Rodriguez said.
He added the court recognizes that some prospective jurors won’t be able to serve due to their age, underlying medical conditions and other hardships caused by the pandemic.
In those instances the court will be granting excusals and postponements as necessary, provided prospective jurors appear in person for their summons.
Anyone failing to appear for a jury summons can be fined up to $500 and can be held in contempt of court.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.