A juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 2:33 a.m. in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street, according to information provided by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak.
The initial information revealed that a silver 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on Somerton Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into an APS pole.
The juvenile, who was an occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and had to be airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital due to the injuries sustained.
Three other occupants of the vehicle did not sustain any serious injuries.
Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash, YCSO said, and YCSO is awaiting toxicology results on the driver of the vehicle.
The case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.yumacountysheriff.org.