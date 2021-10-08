A juvenile was arrested early Thursday morning by members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:35 a.m. at a residence in the 1900 block of South Avenue A.
“The task force was looking for a suspect who was known to be at the location,” Pavlak said.
The name of the juvenile is not being released. He was, however, arrested on multiple felony charges.
Avenue A was closed to traffic from 13th Street to 20th Street while the warrant was served.
Pavlak said that while the road was reopened by 7:35 a.m., task force members remained on scene for several hours afterwards.
The case remains under investigation and it is not currently known what, if any, drugs were located at the residence.
