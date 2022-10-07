The Yuma Police Department arrested a Yuma High School junior varsity football coach Thursday morning on a felony charge of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.
Jacob Ray Williams, 31, is also a teacher at Tierra Del Sol Elementary in Somerton.
According to Yuma police, Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 years old on a social media app on Oct. 2.
During this conversation, Williams allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female.
He also allegedly sent her a nude photo of himself.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail and no bond amount has been set yet.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700.