Gila Ridge High School, say hello to your new principal: Kathy Hoover.
During its regular meeting on July 13, the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve Hoover as the fourth principal in Gila Ridge history. The opening for the position was created after its previous principal, Shawn Wehrer, took on a new role as chief academic officer for the district.
“I am so excited and honored to serve as principal for Gila Ridge High School students, families and staff,” Hoover said. “Gila Ridge students have established a tradition of excellence and accomplishment that I am honored to now lead. The students in our community amaze and humble me every day. I look forward to each new school year and the experiences we get to share with our students and staff. It truly drives me to be my best for each of them every day.”
Hoover is entering her 18th year with YUHSD and was most recently an assistant principal at Yuma High School.
Since starting at the district in 2005, Hoover has had roles in leadership in both academics and athletics. She served as a Health and Sports Medicine teacher and athletic trainer at Kofa High School for three years before becoming an instructional leader for Kofa’s Physical Education and Health department.
YUHSD reports that during Hoover’s 11 years as an instructional leader at Kofa, she was part of three major building projects within the PE and Career and Technical Education departments. These projects culminated in two new gyms, a weight room and athletic training and sports medicine facilities.
In the PE department, her team initiated standards-focused instructional and grading practices, and in 2009, transformed the Sports Medicine class into a CTE program that offered eight Arizona Western College dual-enrollment credits, professional rescuer level CPR/AED certification and student membership in the HOSA Career and Technical Student Organization. Kofa’s HOSA program was the first chapter established in YUHSD.
In 2019, Hoover became a technology coach/instructional leader for CTE at the district level, designing professional development for all teachers in the use of Canvas and other technology tools.
And throughout much of her tenure, Hoover was also deeply involved in athletics, both as a medical professional and administrator.
“For 15 years, I worked as an athletic trainer, improving playing conditions and performance for athletes and recruiting and mentoring new athletic trainers for all campuses in our district,” she added. “In that role, I built many great relationships with coaches, athletes and families that I still cherish to this day. In 2020, I transitioned to administration, serving as assistant principal at Yuma High School for two school years. In that time, I was the administrator over athletics, activities, academics, guidance counseling, student support services and partnered with the principal in supervising all staff, students and facilities.”
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Hoover expressed gratitude for the wide variety of leadership experience she’s earned. Although she was looking forward to spending more time at Yuma High, she’s never been someone to pass up an opportunity when it presents itself.
“When I was at Yuma High School, I was fortunate to have a lot of opportunities to lead in just about every department on the campus just because of some movement in personnel,” she said. “Each time there was a chance to move up, I was able to move up [or] not necessarily move up, but move into a new position and learn as much as I could in a short amount of time.”
When she got into administration, she knew she wanted to be a principal and ultimately decided to apply the next time the position comes up. Hoover was open to working at any campus as she’s worked in all of them throughout her tenure and appreciates the culture at each one. In her view, while each YUHSD campus is a little bit different, each one has the same vision of putting students first and making evidence-based decisions to make better opportunities for students.
“While I was at Yuma High, we really put some things in motion that I was really excited about going into this year,” she said. “And so it was difficult for me because I felt like [Principal] Fritz and I had just started to benefit from the momentum … But it didn’t take me long to really just come to the decision that I don’t get to pick the timing, the opportunity’s here, I’m gonna go for it.”
And Hoover went for it. After creating and giving a special presentation before an interview panel, she was soon recommended to the governing board and then approved for the role. Now, as she assumes her position, she looks forward to helping Gila Ridge grow. In describing her past experience as an athletic trainer, Hoover shared that she enjoyed working with people who were already at the top of their game and getting them to continually grow. Similarly, she’s excited to serve a supportive leadership function for the high-performing campus.
“I’ve worked at Gila Ridge for a semester,” she said. “I filled in an open position for a time, so I have a lot of colleagues that I’ve worked with that have gone to Gila Ridge and continued their careers there. I have a lot of friends who have kids who go to Gila Ridge. I think it’s a culture of success. They’re very driven and competitive. And it seems like the families who have students that attend Gila Ridge really care about the success of their students and that’s really an honor to be a part of.
“It’s really exciting for me to continue to find opportunities for every single student at Gila Ridge to have success and to identify what their next steps are after they graduate with us. I see it as my role as principal to find those partnerships in the community and find those opportunities for our students and make sure that families and those students know about them and know what what’s out there that they can take advantage of.”
As principal, she plans to make every student her priority and keep them at the center of her decision-making, even if they’re inconvenient sometimes for the adults. How does she plan to do this? By growing belief and capacity.
“Building self-efficacy and building belief in everyone is a big piece of it,” Hoover said. “And then the second piece is growing the capacity of everyone on our campus, so that includes students. I believe as principal, my role is to grow the capacity of the adults who serve those students so that they will be able to be their best and become their best and seek more opportunities for their own growth and leadership for the benefit of the organization overall.”
While the goal may seem big, Hoover knows it can be accomplished through having daily conversations and staying committed to the growth of others as well as her own.
“It’s a big vision,” she said. “It feels big when I think about it, but … I really believe in lifelong learning and continuous growth, and I think there’s a lot of opportunity for that in Gila Ridge too, even though they are as successful as they are. That’s even more fun when you feel like you’re very successful and you’re already a high-performing campus. I feel like that’s when it gets really fun because you’re looking for just those small changes and those small successes … I just want to keep facilitating them.”
Going into this, Hoover wants people to know she’s really excited and that as a leader, she’s a fast learner and a listener who likes to gather as many perspectives as she can before making a decision.
“I think that’s probably why I’ve been well-received in leadership so far is that I try to be very thoughtful,” she concluded. “I try to to see things from all perspectives, and I’m looking for partnerships in the community. Ultimately, I’m looking to find those opportunities for our students out in our community. I love Yuma. I’ll never leave Yuma. It’s been my community for 18 years and I love the students here. It’s been a great journey so far so I’m really looking forward to what’s next.”
