Kathy Hoover

Kathy Hoover is the new principal of Gila Ridge High School.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Gila Ridge High School, say hello to your new principal: Kathy Hoover.

During its regular meeting on July 13, the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve Hoover as the fourth principal in Gila Ridge history. The opening for the position was created after its previous principal, Shawn Wehrer, took on a new role as chief academic officer for the district.

