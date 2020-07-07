COVID-19 can’t put a damper on KAWC’s celebration of its 50th anniversary
Arizona Western College’s radio station had to cancel a live festival to mark the milestone, so now it’s going to livestream the festival on its Facebook page throughout Thursday.
The KAWC Music Festival will bring together musicians from all genres, from around the state and as far away as Texas, Florida and Washington, D.C.
Solo artists and small and large groups will play 15-minute sets of folk, country, rock, alternative, jazz, Native American and world music from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scheduled performers from the Yuma-area who will play are GWYNN, Ed BLeNDr, Jason & Elle, Maddie Waters and Faith Lynn Escalante. Performing from San Luis will be Cesar Juarez and The International Mighty Mushroom.
Other musicians who will play from remote locations include Brad Newman, Meg Bohrman and members of the Howling Coyote Tour, all from Prescott; John Carpino and Tony Norris, both from Flagstaff; Casper Lomadawa and his group Highest Conspiracy, and Nossa Bossa Nova, both from Phoenix.
Also slated to perform are Springhawk, from Washington, DC; Dustin Perkins, from Bells, Texas, and The Honorable Carl J. Minardo, from Palm Beach, Fla.
Jim Anderson, underwriting sales manager for Colorado River Public Radio, said 22 acts had committed to play as of Monday, and that three to eight more were expected to confirm participation by the time of the festival.
“It’s going to be an incredible show,” he said.
KAWC AM-1320 began broadcasting July 11, 1970, using studios and transmitters located on the main campus in Yuma. The station was founded by Bob Hardy, who served as its first general manager, from 1970 to 1992. Today KAWC broadcasts from the Robert E. Hardy Radio Studio Complex, named for the longtime broadcaster and Yuma resident who died in 2016 at the age of 89.
“We are the second oldest public radio station in the state,” after the station in Tucson, Anderson said.
KAWC’s FM station, KAWC FM-88.9, began broadcasting in 1992. In early 2006, KAWC began simulcasts of the FM service over the internet at kawc.org. In the summer of 2008, simulcasts of KAWC AM began.
Meanwhile, the station’s programming has reached farther around the state.
Under a leased management agreement reached with KJZA Radio Network in 2009, the KAWC AM program stream is rebroadcast in Williams, Flagstaff, Kingman and Prescott on weekdays. Four years later, listener support and funding from the college enabled the station to launch KAWP-FM-88.9 in Parker, broadcasting an NPR and BBC News programming stream.
The relocation of the primary FM transmitter to Telegraph Pass in 2014 allowed KAWC to improve its coverage around Yuma County, reaching as far as Dateland to the east and El Centro to the west.
The festival will be livestreamed on YouTube Live as well as on KAWC’s Facebook page. The schedule of performances on Thursday is as follows:
9:05 a.m. -- Meg Bohrman
9:25 a.m. -- GWYNN
9:43 a.m. -- Dustin Perkins
10:05 a.m. -- Faith Lynn Escalante
10:25 a.m. -- Tony Norris
11:05 a.m. -- Maddie Waters
11:25 a.m. -- John Carpino
11:45 a.m. -- Clark Tenakhongva
12:05 p.m. -- The International Mighty Mushroom
12:25 p.m. -- Ed BLeNDr
12:45 p.m. -- The Honorable Carl J. Minardo
1:05 p.m. -- Springhawk
1:25 p.m. -- Stan Clark
2:05 p.m. -- Brad Newman
2:25 p.m. -- Howling Coyote Tour
2:45 p.m. -- Fiddler on the Rock
3:45 p.m. -- Jason & Ellie
4:05 p.m. -- Howling Coyote Tour
4:25 p.m. -- Nossa Bossa Nova
5:05 p.m. -- Cesar Juarez-Hugo Favela jazz duet
5:25 p.m. -- Casper Lomadawa and Highest Conspiracy
5:45 p.m. -- Casper Lomadawa and Highest Conspiracy