The body of the man who went missing Monday evening in the Colorado River has been recovered.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a kayaker found the man east of the Cocopah Bend RV Park Wednesday morning around 8:12 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The body of the man who went missing Monday evening in the Colorado River has been recovered.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a kayaker found the man east of the Cocopah Bend RV Park Wednesday morning around 8:12 a.m.
Brian Vasquez, 20, was doing a float down in the Colorado River Monday with a group of who entered the river near the Ocean to Ocean Bridge. They floated to the Hidden Cove RV launch ramp, where they attempted to get off the water, YCSO reported.
The group was able to make it to the edge of the water except for Vasquez, who kept going down river, YCSO said.
The group contacted YCSO at 6:36 p.m. after seeing Vasquez submerge under water and not resurface.
YCSO, Border Patrol, CBP Air Unit, the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma Fire Department responded to the scene and conducted an extensive search of both the water and shorelines using watercraft and air units, but did not find Vasquez. At 8:15 p.m. Monday, the search was discontinued, YCSO said.
At 6:21 a.m. Tuesday, first responders resumed their search using boating units, dive teams and ground personnel, searching west of Hidden Cove RV Park on both the Arizona and California portions of the river. The search was discontinued at 1 p.m.; however, law enforcement boating units remained in the area.
On Wednesday, once the kayaker found Vasquez, local agencies involved in the search responded, as did the medical examiner, YCSO said.
A GoFundMe page established to help Vasquez’s family cover funeral expenses notes, “Brian was the sweetest, most genuine & loving young man. Everyone who knew him knew how sweet and amazing Brian was. He is loved by so many. Thank you for everyone that helped out in anyway they could & sent prayers.”
To donate, visit https://gofund.me/12a9b3e8.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 96F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 98F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.