Since 2012, the Yuma Union High School District has been outperforming the state of Arizona when it comes to low dropout rates. Where the state average for 2021-2022 was 5.41%, YUHSD’s average is down to 2.85%. And Vista High School especially is celebrating a landmark year, having dropped from 23.24% in 2020-2021 to 5.77% in 2021-2022.
Executive Director of Student Services Tim Keller presented on the dropout rates during the district’s governing board meeting for August and made special note of Vista’s accomplishment.
“Between the years of 2009 and 2021, the average dropout rate at Vista High School was around 13.97%,” he said. “When we hit our COVID year in 2020-2021, it had actually jumped up to 23.24% and that was during our COVID year. However – and here’s where I get to be the happy person to give out some congratulations and celebrations – in the post-COVID year of 2021-2022, Vista High School … decreased their dropout rate to 5.77%. That’s a decrease of 17.47% in one year. So [Principal] Surguine and your team, congratulations for that.”
He noted that a lot of the change can be credited to Arisbey Garcia, the dropout prevention specialist at Vista High School. While Garcia was unable to speak in person at the meeting, Keller was able to read aloud her direct statement about the dropout prevention work at Vista.
“Last school year was my first year as a dropout prevention [specialist] at Vista,” she wrote. “I learned that the rate is attached to one individual so you can imagine the pressure I felt in understanding my job and learning everything I needed to learn. I was very fortunate to be with a dedicated team that made my learning experience run smoothly. We developed a system where I knew I could go to anyone in the team for help and support starting with Ruby Camarillo, our attendance clerk, Daniela Barajas, who was our registrar last year, and Monique Slaughter, our counselor who was also a previous dropout prevention [specialist] from Gila Ridge.
“My principal Mr. Surguine also supported my work by allowing teachers to accompany me on home visits throughout the year, which made a significant impact in locating many students. This was truly a team effort and without the help and support of everyone involved, the 5.77% dropout rate would not have been possible. I need to acknowledge that the system we created, the support of an entire team and the constant communication from various departments helped Vista get to the rate we achieved together.”
Earlier in the meeting, Keller provided an overview of the dropout rates in the entire district as well as the state of Arizona. At a glance, the figures are as follows:
- 2019-2020: State Average: 3.30%; YUHSD Average: 1.35%
- 2020-2021: State Average: 5.31%; YUHSD Average: 3.58%
- 2021-2022: State Average: 5.41%; YUHSD Average: 2.85%
2021-2022 dropout averages by YUHSD schools:
- Cibola: 1.45%
- Gila Ridge: 3.45%
- Kofa: 2.73%
- San Luis: 1.88%
- Vista: 5.77%
- Yuma: 2.24%
The averages took a dip in 2020 due to COVID, but Keller was pleased to observe that YUHSD has been recovering from COVID’s hit on dropout rates and that dropping down to 2.85% is “absolutely outstanding.” He expressed special thanks to the dropout prevention specialists at each campus also: Yescina Cuming from Cibola, David Reynoso from Gila Ridge, Edgardo Gonzalez from Kofa, Rigo Conde from San Luis, Arisbey Garcia from Vista and Brenda Smith from Yuma.
Three of these dropout prevention specialists were able to speak at the meeting to share their joy for the work they do.
“The most rewarding part for me is when you’ve been working with a student and their family for two, three, sometimes four years and then you see them graduate,” said Yescina Cuming, dropout prevention specialist for Cibola High School. “This past summer, three kids that had dropped out their senior year came back during summer school and they were able to graduate so I really like seeing that.”
Brenda Smith, dropout prevention specialist for Yuma High School, stated that it’s a team effort and she enjoys her contribution.
“For me, it’s seeing them go back to school when they haven’t been in school for a while, finding them on Facebook and social media, home visits, calling them and just trying my best to get them back to school and then seeing them at school,” she said. “That, for me, is like my happy moment.”
Rigo Conde, dropout prevention specialist for San Luis High School, noted that he was there when San Luis High had the best percentage, but even now, what matters most to him is keeping parents and students informed.
“It’s a matter of informing our parents or students that there’s opportunities,” he said. “If it’s not us, then we’re definitely going to help you find another choice. Because a lot of times we lose students because they just didn’t know that there was something else they could have done or that they can come back. They only have a few credits left over, they can always come back. So I think it’s a matter of making sure that we are informing them of all the opportunities we have.”
The governing board conveyed great pride in hearing the presentation. Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza concluded that dropout prevention at YUHSD is indeed very special.
“I just want to share that every now and then, we apply to present at national conferences but I’m not sure what it takes to be accepted,” he said. “Because our dropout prevention specialists had gone to two or three and they listened to people talk about the creative tactics and techniques they have just to get to 8-10% and meanwhile our folks are sitting there thinking, ‘Well you keep rejecting us, but that’s okay. We’re gonna persevere just like our students do,’ but you know, we’re special here in Yuma County. And Rigo talked about that they had the best rate at one point – I think it was 0.45 or 0.49 – but until we get to zero, then maybe people in the nation will take a look at us. But here in Yuma County, we know what we have, so thank you dropout prevention specialists.”