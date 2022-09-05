Since 2012, the Yuma Union High School District has been outperforming the state of Arizona when it comes to low dropout rates. Where the state average for 2021-2022 was 5.41%, YUHSD’s average is down to 2.85%. And Vista High School especially is celebrating a landmark year, having dropped from 23.24% in 2020-2021 to 5.77% in 2021-2022.

Executive Director of Student Services Tim Keller presented on the dropout rates during the district’s governing board meeting for August and made special note of Vista’s accomplishment.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

