A vacant seat in Yuma Elementary School District One’s governing board has been filled as Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree has appointed Keith Ware for the position.
The seat was open after board member Karen Griffin moved out of the district’s attendance boundaries. After a period of accepting applications and interviewing candidates, Tyree appointed Ware, who will occupy the seat from the first regular meeting in January 2022 until Dec. 31 2022.
Tyree shared with the Yuma Sun that the district was very fortunate to have three highly-qualified individuals for consideration. He states that Ware was chosen because he came across as a very reflective person who had done a lot of homework getting to learn about District One and reviewing past board meeting recordings and minutes.
“We were looking for somebody who would work well with board members and district staff,” Tyree said. “We also felt his reasons for wanting to run had a lot to do with students getting a good education.”
In an interview with the Sun, Ware shared that he’s an Air Force veteran. Both he and his wife are from Yuma and he’s worked at Yuma Proving Ground for the past 12 years. He feels that his experience as a service member will help students from military families.
“I can relate to the stress of deployed parents and students,” he said. “I think that will bring value to the board. I’m really excited about this opportunity to work with the district and the community to improve opportunities for the children.”
As a board member, he stated that he highly values accessibility and quality in education. While his term as an appointee is only for a year, he hopes to run for re-election in November.
“I’ve been lucky to get into it for one year,” he said, “but I think I should commit to the full term.”
For more information on District One’s governing board, visit https://www.yuma.org/Governing_Board.
