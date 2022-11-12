PHOENIX – Incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly secured a six-year term in the Senate late Friday after a promised “red wave’’ of votes from Maricopa County failed to materialize.

Of the nearly 75,000 votes reported by the state’s largest county Friday, Kelly picked up 40,719 of them compared to 32,378 for Republican Blake Masters. That boosted Kelly’s statewide total to 1,128,917 and 51.8% of the total ballots counted so far in that race.

