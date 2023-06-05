Yuma officials on Saturday unveiled five new playgrounds and play features at five different parks, but one recreational amenity that won’t be reopening this summer is Kennedy Pool.
It’s possible it might never open again. The pool, built in the early 1960s, has deteriorated to the point that it might not be feasible to do so.
Kennedy Pool has been closed since 2020, shuttered by the pandemic.
“We tried to bring it back up online last spring. It was determined that because it had sat dry for so long, all the piping had deteriorated,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said. “All of the piping to and from the filtration system is just not usable at this point.”
An estimate from a contractor to replace the piping and repair the decking around the pool was over a million dollars.
With such a hefty price tag, city officials decided that the most “prudent” action would be to wait until a parks master plan is done, which is scheduled to start soon.
As part of the process, all city pools, including Valley Aquatic Center and Marcus Pool, will be checked, and the city will determine whether it makes sense to rehab Kennedy Pool, a vintage pool, or possibly build a new pool somewhere else.
Among the possibilities is a partnership with other entities, such as school districts, the Marine Corps Air Station or Arizona Western College, for construction of a new state-of-the-art facility that meets the needs of all the community.
“We might be able to make things happen sooner rather than later if we all pooled together, and it may have to be at a different location,” Councilman Gary Knight said. “The whole idea is to have a pool facility that can be used by all the schools and all the swim teams.”
Knight noted that an officially sized pool might bring swim teams and meets from out of town, which would bring more visitors to hotels and restaurants.
He also suggested seeking grants “to see if we can make this happen sooner rather than later and benefit the whole community.”
“There’s a lot of options there, the size of the pool, the cost of repairs, whether or not it’d be more economic and feasible to choose another location,” Deputy Mayor Chris Morris noted. He asked Simonton how soon staff would be able to deliver pool options and the pros and cons of each of those options “so we can start discussing this.”
Simonton noted that they could deliver options during the master planning process, which will involve a review of all parks and recreation facilities, not just aquatics.
“I would imagine, probably this time next year, we’re going to have lots of options for you on all the things that we need, from soccer fields to maybe a recreation center, pools, baseball, all of that,” Simonton said.
“We’re going to get that input from the community throughout the late summer and into the fall. And then we’re going to develop some plans that we can bring back to help us make some decisions and set some priorities and, finally, figure out how to fund a lot of these,” he explained.
He stressed that the master plan process will include “a lot of public input” since parks and recreation facilities are for their enjoyment.
While Councilman Mike Shelton agreed with pooling resources, he noted the city must be sensitive to removing an amenity, in particular parks, from a neighborhood.
“They’re kind of a neighborhood anchor, which is important for residents, for their children, with the children growing up and having their own. So I think we need to be sensitive to that when we talk about leaving one location for another location. Adding locations, good. Dropping locations, we need to be very careful about that. And certainly gather input from the immediate neighborhood, among others,” Shelton said.
Councilman Art Morales, a father of a 5-year-old, noted that it had recently been tough to find a park to play since so many were being remodeled at the same time. He asked if there was a plan to prevent the same scenarios from occurring again.
Simonton attributed part of the problem to supply chain issues and delays in getting materials.
Morris noted that the city had recently adopted a new policy for tracking the condition of park equipment “so that we can keep a closer eye on that to alert us when we need to start replacing some of that equipment.”
Simonton added that staff conducted a full inventory of all park equipment and rated their condition to show which ones should have priority replacement.
“It’s great to develop a plan and then build all these great wonderful parks, but if we don’t have the revenue and the manpower to maintain those, then it doesn’t really do us any good down the road. So that will be part of that master planning process, also looking at how we maintain those for years to come,” Simonton said.