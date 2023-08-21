Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate for President, premiered “Midnight at the Border,” a 19-minute documentary filmed during his visit to Yuma.
The film can be viewed on YouTube: tinyurl.com/2z8572m9.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate for President, premiered “Midnight at the Border,” a 19-minute documentary filmed during his visit to Yuma.
The film can be viewed on YouTube: tinyurl.com/2z8572m9.
Kennedy visited the Arizona-California border with Mexico in early June where he met with migrants, law enforcement, Border Patrol, farmers, health professionals, government officials, aid workers and community members, among other stakeholders.
“I wanted to get a clearer idea of what the problem is, what’s causing it and what the best solutions are,” he told the Yuma Sun as he leaned on the border wall in the area of County 13th Street and Yuma Levee Road.
Kennedy witnessed hundreds of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents and request asylum. He noted that 310,000 migrants crossed the border in the Yuma Sector last fiscal year.
“This is three times the population of Yuma coming through that fence, and the burden that puts on the social system,” he said.
“By the way, people in Yuma are just extraordinary Americans, the best of the best, what our country is about. People are very caring. They understand that this is a humanitarian crisis that they deemed to manage. It’s clearly a federal problem and the federal government has created this problem, and the burden of dealing with it has fallen on the people of Yuma,” Kennedy added.
To gauge the impact on Yuma County, Kennedy visited the Yuma Community Food Bank, Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Regional Center for Border Health.
He met with several farmers, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Chris Clem, recently retired chief of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
Kennedy also visited with Hank Auza, farm manager for Barkley Co., Jeff Ruby, head of security at the Marine Corps Air Station and Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place, a family advocacy center that serves abuse victims.
Jonathan Lines, vice chair of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, accompanied Kennedy throughout the visit.
Kenedy shares his proposed border policy at tinyurl.com/2zzcav7b.
Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and nephew of late President John F. Kennedy.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly clear. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
A mainly sunny sky. High 99F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.