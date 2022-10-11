Three District One schools were the grateful recipients of more than 1,900 books total. Thanks to the nonprofit Kids Need to Read, G.W. Carver and James B. Rolle Elementary Schools and Fourth Avenue Junior High School received new books to refresh their libraries.
Per the district, a library refresh is an opportunity to replace old and outdated books with fresh, new titles that students can be inspired to read. District One Library Coordinator Amanda Coltman participated in the selection of titles and topics for the schools’ libraries, first identifying several areas in need of improvement, such as increasing the number of available books written in Spanish.
“This donation represents a big investment in the future of Yuma’s children,” she said. “Our District One family deeply appreciates this contribution from Kids Need to Read as they help us ensure a bright future for our students.”
As the books were delivered, students watched with excitement to see the new titles. Each student also received a Highlights activity book to take home, extending the literacy fun beyond the library.
In total, more than 1,900 new books valued at almost $14,000 were donated by Kids Need to Read. To learn more about the literacy nonprofit, visit www.kidsneedtoread.org/.
