Three District One schools were the grateful recipients of more than 1,900 books total. Thanks to the nonprofit Kids Need to Read, G.W. Carver and James B. Rolle Elementary Schools and Fourth Avenue Junior High School received new books to refresh their libraries.

Per the district, a library refresh is an opportunity to replace old and outdated books with fresh, new titles that students can be inspired to read. District One Library Coordinator Amanda Coltman participated in the selection of titles and topics for the schools’ libraries, first identifying several areas in need of improvement, such as increasing the number of available books written in Spanish.

