2 killed in I-8 rollover; truck catches fire

While still on the scene of a truck fire on Interstate 8 Saturday night, volunteer firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department also responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in which two people were killed.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said that at approximately 9:30 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to milepost 34 in reference to a semi-truck having caught on fire.
Once on scene, Rodriguez said firefighters had to make entry into one of the cargo trailers, which had already been disconnected from the truck.
Firefighters were quickly able to locate the source of the fire and extinguish it, saving the trailer and the one that was attached behind it. The fire caused the interstate to be shut down for about an hour.
Rodriguez said while still working the fire scene, firefighters were notified of a single-vehicle rollover that involved an ejection and a trapped patient that had just occurred on milepost 25.
One crew of firefighters broke off and responded to assist in the rollover.
Upon the firefighters’ arrival, a Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent was performing CPR on one of the two victims. Firefighters took over and assisted paramedics from Tri-Valley with patient care.
That patient was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center Hospital, where they later died.
The trapped victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Bart Graves of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at approximately 10:52 p.m., the Border Patrol requested the assistance of troopers at the scene of a fatal collision.
Graves said the Border Patrol had been pursuing a vehicle in the eastbound lane on Interstate 8, when it suddenly rolled over into the westbound lanes.
