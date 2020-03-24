1 killed, 2 wounded in San Luis R.C.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. -- One person was killed and two wounded in two shooting incidents Sunday night in the city’s downtown, police said.
An unidentified man was driving a sport utility vehicle on Obregon Avenue near the intersection of 5th Street in the evening when he was fatally shot by someone in another vehicle, according to the newspaper La Tribuna de San Luis.
The slain man was accompanied in the vehicle by a 20-year-old woman who was wounded in the attack.
After being struck multiple times by what was described as a high-powered rifle, the vehicle struck a utility pole in front of a convenience store located a block from the border.
The man was dead when a Red Cross ambulance crew arrived at the scene. The woman, identified only as Ana N., was taken to a hospital.
In the other incident, an 18-year-old male was struck in the pelvis when one or more subjects fired on a home located on Tlaxcala Avenue, between 1st and 2nd streets, said municipal police, citing witness statements.
The youth was taken to a hospital, where he was later reported out of danger.
State police are investigating the shootings.
According to Semaforo Delictivo, a nationwide website that tallies crimes around Mexico, there were 17 homicides in San Luis Rio Colorado in January and February. For the 2019 year, there were 98.