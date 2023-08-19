Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 75F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 75F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds ESE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70%.