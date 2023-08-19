Priscilla Fuentes started kindergarten at Blanche Charles Elementary in Calexico, Calif. The year was 2002 and neither she nor her teacher, Leticia Paramo, had any idea that she’d discover a passion for teaching in that same classroom many years later.
“I never really saw her again up until I was in college,” Fuentes said. “I had to do observation hours for San Diego State University and that’s when I was able to kind of reunite with her. I went back to her classroom where I went to kinder and that’s really where I fell in love with teaching and I decided to pursue it as a career.”
The pair have remained close since – through Fuentes’ student teaching in Paramo’s classroom, through her days as a substitute and long-term substitute teacher and now, as she’s begun her first year as an official kindergarten teacher for Salida Del Sol Elementary in the Crane School District.
Every time Fuentes has taken over as a long-term substitute, Paramo would come to help her set up her classroom. But now that she’s official, having her former kindergarten teacher help her decorate was particularly special.
“I’ve learned a lot from her,” Fuentes said. “Every time, she always goes and helps me set up my room, you know? She gives me so much. She’s been teaching for – I think this is her 35th year. So she definitely has a lot to share and she gives me a lot of material.”
Fuentes shared that if she had to pick a word to describe her teacher, it would be “warm.”
“She has a warm presence to her,” she said. “You always feel like you can go to her and she makes you feel very comfortable. And she’s very compassionate. As a new teacher, she never judges or makes you feel like you don’t know what you’re doing. The total opposite; she’ll support you.
“She tells you that everybody is a first-year teacher at one point in their life so you shouldn’t feel alone or intimidated. She’s very loving, very warm. I always remember, even as a kid, her hugs. She would always just hug you and sing songs at the end of the day.”
Now that Fuentes has the chance to be a Paramo to students, she’s really excited. As an official teacher, she feels she has more freedom to do fun activities with her students instead of worrying about how closely she’s following the teacher’s plan – something she used to stress over as a substitute.
Another new thing she gets to do is meet with parents.
“I never got the chance to do that as a sub; I was just with the students,” Fuentes added. “So meeting with the parents is the first (thing I’m looking forward to) and then, I’m learning a lot about attending meetings for some of my students who need extra support … so now that I’m officially a teacher, I feel like I’m learning a lot more because I get to be behind the scenes.”
Something she finds unique about kindergarten is that “oftentimes, it’s really not just an introduction to a grade level but it’s your introduction to school in general because not many students go to preschool.”
“It’s very special to be someone’s first teacher and just kind of get them excited about the idea of school and being in a classroom, making friends,” she continued. “Sometimes it’s even making friends for the first time. It’s something really special that you get to see and then also the growth I feel from when they come in on day one to leaving for first grade. You even see them get taller – like, you see so much growth and it’s really special.”
As a teacher, Fuentes likes looking at her students as a whole and being very mindful that “maybe they’re struggling with something at home, kind of putting the child first as a person before trying to teach anything academic.”
She typically asks students about how they’re doing, if they’ve had breakfast and focuses on making that connection first so that they can get into learning in the right state of mind.
Now that the year’s already started, she describes the days as going by very quickly because of how well things are going.
“I feel like there’s not enough hours in the day but it’s going really good there,” she said. “The students are doing very good and they always tell me that they love their school, which makes me very happy.”
Leticia Paramo is very happy for Fuentes – and proud, too.
“She loved my school and she met my principal and some of my co-workers,” Fuentes said. “She says she’s very proud of me. And she was, like, taking pictures and videos of my classroom, showing it to the other teachers at her school. Yeah, she’s very proud.”
