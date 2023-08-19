Priscilla Fuentes started kindergarten at Blanche Charles Elementary in Calexico, Calif. The year was 2002 and neither she nor her teacher, Leticia Paramo, had any idea that she’d discover a passion for teaching in that same classroom many years later.

“I never really saw her again up until I was in college,” Fuentes said. “I had to do observation hours for San Diego State University and that’s when I was able to kind of reunite with her. I went back to her classroom where I went to kinder and that’s really where I fell in love with teaching and I decided to pursue it as a career.”

