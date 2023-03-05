With kitten season here, the Humane Society of Yuma is asking for the community’s help in saving their lives.
When people find kittens without mom around, they might think they’re abandoned and be tempted to move them. Or they may find cats and think they are “rescuing” them by moving them from the area or taking them to the shelter.
However, HSOY is asking community members to leave cats and kittens where they are unless they are injured or in harm’s way. This is the best way to save their lives, according to HSOY.
National data provided by Best Friends Animal Society indicates that less than 2% of cats taken to animal shelters are reclaimed by their owners.
“People don’t want cats killed, but they don’t realize that bringing them to us is not the best thing for the cat. We can help residents manage cat conflicts and we have resources to share that keep cats alive and address concerns and challenges,” said Annette Lagunas, HSOY executive director.
Lagunas anticipates that every month from March to June between 250 to 350 injured or sick cats and kittens that enter the shelter will need immediate help. Bringing healthy cats to the shelter that are not injured or in harm’s way puts them in competition for the “precious lifesaving resources and puts the cats directly at risk of losing their lives,” HSOY noted.
“Our goal is to save healthy and treatable pet’s lives. Ending cats’ lives because we do not have space and resources is not something anyone wants to do. We are asking everyone in Yuma to be part of the lifesaving plan,” Lagunas said.
In 2022, HSOY accepted 2,805 cats at the shelter and 548 were euthanized. Shelter leadership wants to decrease any unnecessary deaths in 2023 and invites the community to assist in creating a safer place for pets in Yuma.
If you spot kittens by themselves, check to see if mom and/or a nest is nearby. If so, don’t kit-nap the kittens; leave them where they are. A kitten’s best chance of survival is with mom.
If you want to help, make sure mom has access to shelter, food and water and contact a TNR group to have mom and kittens fixed when ready.
If you don’t see mom around, she may be off hunting or does not want to come around if people are close. If the kittens appear healthy, mom is taking care of them and will likely return when she thinks it’s safe. Check in a few hours to see if she has come back. A neat trick is to leave a ring of flour around the kittens. If mom comes back, her footprints will be on the flour.
If mom doesn’t return and the kittens are friendly and 6-8 weeks or older (around 1-2 pounds, very active and playful), use social media and your personal network to try to place them in homes.
If mom doesn’t return and the kittens appear younger than 6-8 weeks, then contact Rafa Garcia, HSOY community cat coordinator, at rgarcia@hsoyuma.com or 928-782-1621, ext. 105, to find out what to do next.
If the kittens appear sick, then take them to the shelter, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday, or call animal control for help: Yuma city limits, 928-783-4421; Yuma County, 928-783-4427; Somerton, 928-627-2011; San Luis, 928-341-2420.
In addition, Garcia is holding town hall meetings to talk about community cats. He will explain what a community cat is, how to solve problems with community cats and how to start a TNR program.
He will also explain why HSOY is taking this approach to try to control the community cat population in Yuma County.
The next town halls are scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at 530 p.m. at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, and Thursday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Somerton Branch Library, 240 W. Canal St.