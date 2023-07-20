Siul the kitten has been found – and she’s is in good health.
The kitten was reported stolen from the Humane Society of Yuma on June 30. According to the Yuma Police Department, the subjects involved have been identified and are working with HSOY in reference to this case.
At approximately 4:06 p.m. June 30, an officer responded to HSOY in reference to the theft of a kitten.
The officer learned that an unidentified male and female went to the HSOY and asked questions about Siul. They were asked to complete an Adoption Information Form in order to receive approval to adopt the kitten, YPD said.
However, the couple did not complete the paperwork and through the security camera footage, it appeared the couple waited until they wouldn’t be detected. The female waited in the car while the male subject returned, opened the kennel and took the kitten, YPD reported.
At the time, Siul’s eye was being treated three times per day to relieve pain and control infection. She was also being evaluated to determine if surgery would be required.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.