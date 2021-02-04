Though she hung her principal’s hat for the last time in 2017, Faith Klostreich hasn’t retired from investing in the students of Yuma County.
The former Yuma High School principal is currently using her teaching, coaching and administrative background on the secondary level to start a new chapter in local education as one of the newest members of the Yuma School District One governing board.
Officially sworn in alongside fellow incoming board member Adele Hennig, who was featured in the Yuma Sun Jan. 3, Klostreich said she doesn’t have an agenda; her intention is to continue supporting district teachers and students and ensure equity and student achievement remain “at the forefront.”
“People say this is a crazy time to jump into a governing board,” she said. “I think there’s no more important time to be part of a governing board when the community, students and teachers are struggling with the challenges of remote learning. It’s not going to last forever, but how can we support teachers and students now? What can we set up to make sure that any kind of challenges we face in the future, we can handle.”
Like many parents, grandparents and guardians, Klostreich has experienced the realities of remote learning first-hand. On weekdays, Klostreich’s kitchen becomes a schoolroom, where her fourth- and sixth-grade granddaughters engage with their teachers and classmates via remote learning. These unique school days had some sway in her desire to join the district governing board, she said.
“It drove it home for me; I had been considering it since I retired, she said. “Once I was home every day with my granddaughters, it inspired me – not so much the remote learning part, but hearing their teachers and how excited they were and how hard they were working. I thought, ‘How can I support that? How could I leverage my expertise to support teachers during this really difficult time?’”
According to Klostreich, her sixth-grader has seven virtual classes with seven different teachers each day; and each day, those educators bring their best to the table.
“I’ve been really thrilled with the quality of education their teachers are delivering,” she said. “This is not how I wanted her middle school experience to start, but they’re doing a great job. I can’t imagine what it must be like; it’s certainly different from when I was a teacher.”
Like other district board members, Klostreich feels strongly that students should have the opportunity to return to their schools for in-person learning when it’s safe for them to do so.
“There’s no substitute for being in a classroom with the other students and with the teachers,” she said. “When it’s safe to do so, we definitely want kids back in the classroom for the sake of their education. I can only speak from my experience, I know it’s not the same in every house for every child; but from what I’ve seen in my kitchen so far, the teachers and the students are doing OK.”
A Wisconsin native, Klotreich’s relationship with education was largely inspired by her father, who served 18 years on a school district governing board in their hometown.
“I told him, ‘I have to follow in your footsteps,’” Klostreich said.
Klostreich came to Yuma 33 years ago, launching her teaching and coaching career at Kofa High School. A recent high school graduate herself at the time, she remained at Kofa for 15 years – a stint that introduced her to her husband, Don Klostreich, a fellow teacher and coach.
From Kofa, Klostreich assumed various roles around Yuma Union High School District, serving as the athletic director and assistant principal at Cibola and lending a hand in opening Gila Ridge before becoming the head principal at Yuma High in 2010, where she served the final seven years of her career.
“Going to the north end was the best thing,” Klostreich said. “When I drove to the District One board room (on Jan. 11), I thought, ‘I’m home.’ I was only planning to stay three years; 33 years later and I’m still here. I fell in love with the desert and with the students.”
While serving at Yuma High, Klostreich said she had a “great opportunity” to collaborate with local principals on the elementary and junior high levels on building a “continuum” to ensure students were “valued, fostered and encouraged” throughout their education experience, from preschool all the way through Grade 12.
“That really opened my eyes, because I’d always been a high school educator,” she said. “I’d been an English teacher and a high school coach before I became an assistant principal and a principal, and seeing how hard the elementary educators work and being part of that gave me the perspective that the transition (to different levels of education) can be a smooth thing for students if we know where we have them and where we want to take them.”
While she said she still has a lot to learn about education on this level, Klostreich is ready to roll up her sleeves and help District One continue its work in “narrowing the gap” in students’ access to opportunities.
“When I think of student achievement, I want to ensure there’s equity – that the school you attend or the zip code that you live in doesn’t determine how much you can achieve,” she said. “My background is in high school; what a blessing it was to have been there for 30 years and retire in the high school district. I have so much to learn from elementary education. I really want to absorb that, to study and understand what the students and teachers of District One need so that I can help support that.”