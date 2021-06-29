A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly threatening three people with a knife.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 17000 block of Ave B 1/2.
The man, now identified as Juan Antonio Vargas Aguillera, was booked into the Yuma County jail on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a felony charge of aggravated assault.
He remains in custody on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
“The suspect may be suffering from mental illness, as his behavior was reported as erratic,” Pavlak said.
Pavlak stated that prior to the incident in which Aguillera was arrested, his car had somehow caught fire.
As Aguillera was walking away from the area he approached the three individuals further down the street and began to assault them.
The victims reported that he was holding a knife and threatening them.
No injuries were reported.
Aguillera was later found after a search of the surrounding neighborhood. Residents in the area were advised to stay in their homes until he was found.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.