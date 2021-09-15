Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Deadline for nominations is Friday.
Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the age of 18 to 40 as of June 30? Nominate them today for an award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics.
Nominate anyone who is trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend, or yourself (the nominator isn’t made public).
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit, and there is no entry fee. For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com or go to https://www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.