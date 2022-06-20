Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 40?
Nominate them today for an award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics in our 20 Under 40 Recognition Program, done in partnership between the Yuma Sun’s BIZ Magazine and NexGen Yuma.
Deadline for nominations is July 31.
We are looking for nominees who are trailblazers in his or her profession or schooling, who give back to our community in special ways, who exhibit leadership qualities and serve as a role model for our town.
“The 20 under 40 Rising Stars Awards is a great way for those who are contributing in our community to be recognized,” said Stephanie Daniels, events manager.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To nominate a possible 20 Under 40 Rising Star, visit www.YumaSun.com/20Under40. And please note, you can enter anyone for this recognition, be it an employee, a colleague, a relative or a friend – or even yourself (the nominator isn’t made public).
There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit, and there is no entry fee. For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com or visit www.YumaSun.com/20Under40.