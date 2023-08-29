Kofa High School and Gila Ridge High School have earned the Yuma Union High School District’s top safety committee awards for prioritizing safety in the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Both schools received $8,000 and were presented oversized checks during the district governing board meeting on Aug. 9.
“Every year, each campus has the opportunity to earn up to $10,000 by meeting a set of criteria,” said Brenda Higuera, representative for the committee. “To give you an idea of what that breakdown is, is they can earn $500 per quarter for holding safety committee meetings, $500 per semester for completing campus inspections, $300 per month when there are no workers’ comps claimed, $1,400 if they don’t have any accidents all year and $2,000 is awarded to the campus with the best year overall.”