Kofa and Gila Ridge

Representatives from Gila Ridge High School and Kofa High School smiled for a photo together with their $8,000 checks.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Kofa High School and Gila Ridge High School have earned the Yuma Union High School District’s top safety committee awards for prioritizing safety in the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Both schools received $8,000 and were presented oversized checks during the district governing board meeting on Aug. 9.

“Every year, each campus has the opportunity to earn up to $10,000 by meeting a set of criteria,” said Brenda Higuera, representative for the committee. “To give you an idea of what that breakdown is, is they can earn $500 per quarter for holding safety committee meetings, $500 per semester for completing campus inspections, $300 per month when there are no workers’ comps claimed, $1,400 if they don’t have any accidents all year and $2,000 is awarded to the campus with the best year overall.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

