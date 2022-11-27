Get ready for a night of music and movement! The Kofa High School Dance Department is putting on its winter show, “Peace & Love,” on Dec. 8 and 9 at the Kofa High School Auditorium. The show begins at 7 p.m. both nights.
Directed by KHS dance teacher Ashley Atherton, the show features students from Dance 1, Dance 2 and Performing Dance. According to the Yuma Union High School District, “Peace & Love” is choreographed by Atherton with Dance 2 and Performing Dance students also given the chance to choreograph their own dances. The students were able to select style and song, edit their own music, choose their own costumes and design their own light cues.
“I am excited to end the semester with an amazing show to showcase all of my dancers’ hard work,” KHS dance teacher Ashley Atherton said. “I look forward to witnessing my dancers experience the preshow butterflies, to the feeling they have after they finish their dance and the audience cheers echoes through the auditorium, to walking away from the end of the show and feeling accomplished about their performance. Also, I think the theme of the show is a perfect little reminder for everyone to always have a little ‘Peace & Love’ going into the holidays.”
Tickets are on presale for $6 for general seating and $10 VIP assigned seating on Dec. 5-7 at the Kofa Auditorium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $8 at the door and $10 for VIP assigned seating. For questions or additional information, contact Atherton at aatherton@yumaunion.org.
