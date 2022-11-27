Get ready for a night of music and movement! The Kofa High School Dance Department is putting on its winter show, “Peace & Love,” on Dec. 8 and 9 at the Kofa High School Auditorium. The show begins at 7 p.m. both nights.

Directed by KHS dance teacher Ashley Atherton, the show features students from Dance 1, Dance 2 and Performing Dance. According to the Yuma Union High School District, “Peace & Love” is choreographed by Atherton with Dance 2 and Performing Dance students also given the chance to choreograph their own dances. The students were able to select style and song, edit their own music, choose their own costumes and design their own light cues.

