The story of a spider, a web and a pig will come to life this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, in Kofa High School’s auditorium.

For both nights, KHS Drama Production and Performance class is putting on its fall show titled “Charlotte’s Web.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. while showtime is 7 p.m.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you