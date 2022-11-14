The story of a spider, a web and a pig will come to life this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, in Kofa High School’s auditorium.
For both nights, KHS Drama Production and Performance class is putting on its fall show titled “Charlotte’s Web.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. while showtime is 7 p.m.
Based on author E.B. White’s novel, “Charlotte’s Web” tells the story of a livestock pig named Wilbur (played by Scar Wilson) and his friendship with a barn spider named Charlotte (played by Olive Crumbley). Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.”
The play is more than just about Charlotte’s special campaign; it’s about friendship. And the Kofa Kings involved are looking forward for Yuma to see the fruits of their labor in putting on the production.
“I am super excited for everyone to see this show!” KHS Drama Director Anjielyn Chang said. “I have always loved this story and the life lessons you can learn from Wilbur, Charlotte and Fern. This will be a fun night for the entire family! Come see these classic characters come to life on stage.”
To watch on either Thursday or Friday, tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. For questions or additional information, the Yuma Union High School District encourages individuals to reach out to Chang at achang@yumaunion.org.
Below is a full list of cast members for “Charlotte’s Web” as provided by YUHSD:
Wilbur (Scar Wilson), Charlotte (Olive Crumbley), Templeton (Mack Schwitzing), Fern Arable (Alex Burruel), Gander/First Chorus Member (Jennie “Jojo” Copp), Goose/Second Chorus Member (Julieanna Camarillo), Sheep/Third Chorus Member (Lacee Williams), Martha Arable (Aylin Rosales), John Arable (Joseangel Tapia Martinez), Homer Zuckerman (Samuel Peterson), Avery Arable (Savannah Webb), Lurvy (Cynthia Ranieri Martinez), Edith Zuckerman (Danithza Coroner), Announcer/Ensemble (Addison Welch), Lamb/Ensemble (Daisy Arroyo), Ensemble (Kaylah Fernandez).
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.