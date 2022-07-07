Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary holds a Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest to recognize young artists and encourage patriotism.
Since 1979, the contest has been going strong with participants entering at the local level in the hopes of passing to district, then state and finally national. First-place winners from each state get to compete for national awards totaling $34,000, so the contest is a major experience for all involved.
This year, the VFW Post 8242 and its Auxiliary issued an invitation to all high school students to enter the contest, and four Kofa High School students have earned awards for their submissions.
Christina Arcila received the first place award of $150 for her work titled “United We Stand,” a mixed media piece.
Aiyana Polk received the second place award of $125 for her mixed media work titled, “Appreciation of Freedom.”
And Ethan Cuellar received the third place award of $100 for his mixed media piece titled, “Eagle of Justice.”
Jesus Espinoza’s work, titled “Our Nation’s Hero,” and Christina Arcila’s work also went to the state level for judging.
Other students participating in the contest included Laisha Felix, Nik Corpus, Juan Montano Rembao, Stephanie Saenz-Gamino and Luisana Salas.
On July 5, Polk, Cuellar, Espinoza and their teacher, Amy Seeley, met with representatives of VFW Auxiliary 8242 as they presented the students with their checks, certificates and pins. Auxiliary President Betty Hayes explained that the contest is part of the Auxiliary’s program. On behalf of itself and Post 8242, the Auxiliary provided the funds for the scholarships awarded to the students, demonstrating their value for the students’ art and their futures.
“Well, this is our youth that is going to be our future of our nation,” said Hayes. “So basically, we do this in appreciation of our youth and in order to give something good back to them.”
She added that the artwork isn’t the only thing that matters when the Auxiliary members judge: the essay explaining the meaning behind the art is important too. Based on the art and writing, members pick three winners, but sometimes more participants can continue past the local level.
“We only can choose three [when judging,]” she said. “And sometimes that’s a very hard thing to do when you’re only choosing three because there are so many good ones. So we get the opportunity to pass on other ones to other Auxiliaries so they can be judged also and maybe have the opportunity of moving higher. When we can, we do so.
“... Right now, we seem to struggle with patriotism in the USA, and this is another way that we can help our youth to understand what’s going on. Every year they pick a different theme and we try to get them to do the art and the essay that represents their art.”
Candance Weiand, past president of the Auxiliary, also commented that patriotism is at the heart of the contest.
“It’s really just getting the youth involved in Americanism, being patriotic,” she said. “And I think [Amy Seeley] does a great job teaching them.”
The young artists that were recognized by the Auxiliary were largely inspired by American iconography: the bald eagle, Lady Liberty, the flag and more.
But one student had a personal connection. “Our Nation’s Hero” by Jesus Espinoza depicts his uncle and his uncle’s three kids.
“Basically, I just wanted to make a painting based on my uncle, who’s currently serving in the Marines,” he said. “It’s always nice (getting recognized,) but it’s obviously not necessary. I always do appreciate it.”
Aiyana Polk shared that she wanted to participate in more activities happening in her school’s art room, and wanting to express how much freedom matters to her, she combined a lot of U.S. monuments in her work.
“Freedom is important,” Polk said. “I wanted to make a piece about the United States, about freedom. It took like a couple of weeks and I came up with putting the main monuments of the United States together and I wrote about why they mattered.”
Polk expressed that she wants to continue making art and while none of the recognized artists are certain yet on what they hope to do with the future, their awards offer good hopes for the future.
VFW Post 8242 and its Auxiliary extend this invite to all high school students each year locally. For more information, contact Kofa High School Art Teacher, Amy Seeley at 928-502-5538 or aseeley@yumaunion.org.
To learn more about the national contest, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/.
