The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee focuses on an eclectic group of tweens vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

 Image Courtesy of YUHSD

Kofa High School Drama is holding a spelling bee but not just any spelling bee: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!” On Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at Kofa High (3100 S. Avenue A), the community’s invited to witness as Kofa students tell the stories of the eclectic tweens vying for the spelling championship.

The comedy musical’s synopsis describes that the kids will be spelling their way through a series of potentially made-up words and hoping to never hear the soul-crushing ding of the bell for a misspelled word.

