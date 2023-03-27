Kofa High School Drama is holding a spelling bee but not just any spelling bee: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!” On Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at Kofa High (3100 S. Avenue A), the community’s invited to witness as Kofa students tell the stories of the eclectic tweens vying for the spelling championship.
The comedy musical’s synopsis describes that the kids will be spelling their way through a series of potentially made-up words and hoping to never hear the soul-crushing ding of the bell for a misspelled word.
Director Anjielyn Chang highlighted that “audiences can expect to be fully immersed in the world of a story full of laughs and even audience participation!”
“I am super excited for audiences to see all the hard work these students have put into the show,” Chang continued. “The process has been both stressful and rewarding! There is so much work that goes into it since everything has to be decided and planned: From the little nuances the actors do onstage to the concessions sold.”
She explained that auditions were held at the end of January and it’s been hard work since then bringing the musical to Kofa’s stage but the students are very excited.
“In my time at Kofa, we have not done a show quite like this one before and I think the students are really enjoying the characters they are portraying onstage and the story they are telling,” Chang said. “I don’t think anyone has produced ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ in the Yuma community in a while so this is definitely not a show to miss!”
For both nights, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and curtain rises at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.