If you love Snoopy and can’t get enough of musicals, you’re in luck! Kofa High School Drama is bringing Charles Schulz’s “Peanuts” comics to life on the stage this week for two performances that are meant to evoke childlike fun and nostalgia.
The musical is “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” and community members will be able to catch it at Kofa Auditorium today, March 24, and Friday, March 25. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.
The Peanuts-inspired musical pulls audience members into the world of Charlie Brown and friends through songs and vignettes that share the joys and pitfalls of childhood. Chaotic baseball games, unrequited valentines, a Red Baron and five-cent psychiatry can be expected. “Something unique that the audience may not expect is that the actors are portraying little kids, so everything on the set is larger than life,” said KHS Drama Director Anjielyn Chang in a press release from the Yuma Union High School District. “Everything is going to look bigger and magnified on stage to make everyone look like little kids.”
The musical stars Alberto De La Torre as Charlie Brown, Michelle Rangel as Lucy Van Pelt, Jennie “Jojo” Copp as Linus Van Pelt, Kaylin Aguilera as Sally Brown, Mack Schwitzing as Schroeder, Scarlett Wilson as Snoopy and Savannah Webb, Jitzell Avalos Martinez and Alex Burruel as the Woodstock Ensemble.
To get an inside look before the shows, YUHSD has posted a video all about the upcoming performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNqzY_m4y6Q&t=1s.