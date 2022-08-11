According to YUHSD press release Thursday evening, Kofa High School will remain closed today, Aug. 12. Power has been restored to various areas of the campus, but the school is continuing to have problems with the HVAC system consistently cooling classrooms.
The district stated that students should log onto the Canvas Learning Management System to access their classwork and to take attendance using the e-learning button at the top of the canvas page. Students will only have to fill out the e-learning form once to count as attendance.