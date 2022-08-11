Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.