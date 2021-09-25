The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8242 and its Auxiliary issued an invitation to all high school students to enter the 2021 Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. They found their local winner in Gavin Marquez of Kofa High School. Two other Kofa High students also earned awards for their submissions. Together, their efforts resulted in the first time Kofa saw its students reach the district and state levels of the contest.
Tasked with creating an art piece that defines patriotism, Gavin Marquez received the first place award of $150 from the Post and $150 from the Auxiliary for his work titled “Liberty,” a graphite pencil drawing.
“I drew the Statue of Liberty because I feel patriotism is a sense of freedom; a right to do and stand by what you believe in,” he said in an interview with the Yuma Sun.
Marquez shared that the art had taken him about a week or two to complete and that he hadn’t been as involved in art the previous year. He plans to do more, however. Marquez hopes to keep gaining exposure and to someday have a career in art. Currently, he is looking into college options in Rhode Island, Washington, and locally with Arizona Western College.
Both he and his art teacher, Amy Seeley, expressed that they hope to see more students participate in art events.
“Students should join more art events because they can practice their skills and meet people,” said Marquez.
Seeley noted that events like the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest are valuable because they offer scholarships to students. At the national level, the prize is a sum of $10,000. Locally, Seeley is grateful for VFW Post 8242 and its auxiliary for having teamed up to increase the award amount this year.
“I really wanted to thank the VFW because it’s been years and years that they’ve extended this invitation,” she said.
Typically, members from the VFW present the awards and share stories but were unable to this year due to COVID-19. Seeley hopes that her students will be able to reconnect with them later this year.
Among the other participating students, Corina Castillo received second place and received an award of $100 from the Post and $100 from the Auxiliary for her mixed media art piece titled, “Best Friend.” Jesus Espinoza received third place for his work titled, “Washington Crossing the Delaware” and received $100 from the Post and $100 from the Auxiliary. All participants received certificates and pins. Other Kofa students participating in the contest included Stephanie Castro, Kassia Beard and Ulyses Renteria.
