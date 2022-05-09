Four Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets will soon be packing their bags. After having placed in the top eight of 108 programs in two previous rounds of online competition at the 2021-2022 JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB), they are heading to Washington, D.C. this June to compete in the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl Championship.
According to a press release from the Yuma Union High School District, Cadets James Kleinwachter, Brandon Fernandez, Tanner Garner and Jesus Gaeta will make up Kofa’s JROTC Academic Team. From June 24-28, they’ll represent Kofa and Yuma at large in the championship which will take place at the Catholic University of America.
It’s the second consecutive year that Kofa’s JROTC program advances to compete in Washington D.C. and to reach this point is no small feat.
YUHSD reports the cadets competed in Levels I and II of JLAB, where they were tested on their knowledge of core curricula, such as math, science and language arts as well as current events, citizenship, leadership skills and financial literacy. To perform well in JLAB is quite the accomplishment for JROTC students–the competition is nationally recognized and is exclusive to JROTC.
And now as Kofa’s team advances to the final competition, they’re one of only eight MCJROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to do so.
To stay informed on their progress, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KHSMCJROTC/.