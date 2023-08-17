The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) have done it again. For the third time in the last five years, the program has earned the national distinction of being named a Naval Honor School.
“This award shows the dedication of the program to the community and district,” Kofa MCJROTC Instructor Maj Todd Birney said. “The hard work displayed by the Cadets encompasses everything the program teaches and accepts as exceptional leadership.”
According to the Yuma Union High School District, Kofa’s MCJROTC program has been run by Sgt Maj Colen Laarman for the past nine years while Birney joined the program in 2017-2018.
“They have continuously led their cadets to be among the nation’s best by increasing community service hours and competing in, and winning, more competitions throughout the years,” YUHSD’s press release states.
Earning the Naval Honor School title opens more doors for Kofa’s cadets. Laarman and Birney will have the opportunity to send nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the Military Academy at West Point. Kofa cadets interested in joining a service academy will also have the advantage of earning recommendation letters from their instructors through the distinction.
The program was last awarded the title of Naval Honor School following the 2019-2020 school year. But that’s not the end of its successes. YUHSD reports the program is a consistent contender for national titles in competitions including marksmanship, physical training and drill. It’s earned numerous awards and recognitions over the past several years. And most recently in spring 2023, the rifle team won their second state title and advanced to the national championships.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.