The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) have done it again. For the third time in the last five years, the program has earned the national distinction of being named a Naval Honor School.

“This award shows the dedication of the program to the community and district,” Kofa MCJROTC Instructor Maj Todd Birney said. “The hard work displayed by the Cadets encompasses everything the program teaches and accepts as exceptional leadership.”

