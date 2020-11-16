For the second consecutive year, Kofa High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program has been distinguished as a Naval Honor School, setting it apart as one of the best in the nation.
According to Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Todd Birney, only 10% of all Marine Corps JROTC programs nationwide receive this prestigious distinction.
“The Naval Honor School award, for us, is a huge deal,” he said. “Especially since we’ve been in existence going on our ninth year – you don’t see that a lot. We sprung to action pretty quickly in order to get this award.”
The distinction affords Maj. Birney and co-instructor Sgt. Maj. Colen Laarman the opportunity to send nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the Military Academy at West Point, as well as the opportunity to write letters of recommendation for cadets aiming to join a service academy. With the distinction, those letters carry as much weight as if they were penned by a U.S. Representative or Senator.
“Under the direction and leadership of Maj. Birney and Sgt. Maj. Laarman, the MCJROTC continues to progress and establish a path of excellence within our school district, our community and beyond,” said Kofa High School Principal Mike Sharp.
Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has retained its strength and 145 cadets.
“Our mission is to train and educate young men and women in the fundamentals of leadership, citizenship and military skills,” said cadet 2nd Lt. Joselyn Duckworth, a senior and the program’s commanding officer. “We hope to build a corps of cadets that will be productive members of our society and future leaders. We hope to set the example and show the values of honor, courage and commitment.”
According to cadet 2nd Lt. Oscar Galindo, also a senior and the program’s executive officer, the program experienced a number of success last school year, including the drill team’s first-place performance at regionals, which qualified them for the national competition initially set to commence in Daytona, Florida, this year; the rifle team’s first-place performance in the Arizona State JROTC Rifle Championship, which qualified one of the team’s shooters for the MCJROTC Rifle Service Championships two years in a row; and the physical fitness (PT) team’s first-place performance in the Twentynine Palms Raider Challenge, which will take them to Georgia for the National Raider Challenge in the upcoming year.
Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza noted that the JROTC program is part of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), which allows them to continue competing this year.
“You will see them travelling and competing because of the dues we pay the AIA and our commitment to the AIA,” Brienza said. “It allows our students to do great things and continue that development. We look forward to hearing the results as the season progresses.”