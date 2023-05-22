Kofa MCJROTC

Back row (left to right): Maj. Todd Birney, Austin Fritz, Domenique Parker, Carlos Soto and Hannah Daniels

Middle row (left to right): Lucia Arellano, Mildreth Hernandez and Jasmine Escalera

Front (holding plaque): Christian Gerardo

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

April turned out to be a fruitful month for the Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC). At the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, the Kofa MCJROTC rifle team received first place out of 17 teams at the Arizona JROTC State Rifle Meet.

According to the Yuma Union High School District, the first KHS rifle team – composed of Cadets Hannah Daniels, Christian Gerardo, Mildreth Hernandez and Carlos Soto – won first place. Gerardo finished second out of 64 individual shooters while Hernandez placed fourth, Soto placed ninth and Daniels placed 16th. Hernandez also won a gold medal for kneeling position and Gerardo won silver for standing position.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you