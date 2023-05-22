April turned out to be a fruitful month for the Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC). At the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, the Kofa MCJROTC rifle team received first place out of 17 teams at the Arizona JROTC State Rifle Meet.
According to the Yuma Union High School District, the first KHS rifle team – composed of Cadets Hannah Daniels, Christian Gerardo, Mildreth Hernandez and Carlos Soto – won first place. Gerardo finished second out of 64 individual shooters while Hernandez placed fourth, Soto placed ninth and Daniels placed 16th. Hernandez also won a gold medal for kneeling position and Gerardo won silver for standing position.
The second KHS rifle team involved Cadets Lucia Arellano, Domenique Parker, Jasmine Escalera and Austin Fritz. They placed seventh.
“The Rifle Team had a great year and we will miss all of our seniors who are graduating in the spring,” Kofa MCJROTC Instructor Maj. Todd Birney said. “We will have to rebuild the teams for next year and carry on the winning streak.”
The achievement is the second state title for the KHS rifle team. They previously won in 2020 and finished third in 2022.
The Kofa MCJROTC program, overseen by Sgt Maj. Colen Laarman and Maj. Birney, has earned numerous awards and recognitions over the past several years. Additionally, the program has been previously named a distinguished Naval Honors School.
